Dr. Theresa Impeduglia, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Theresa Impeduglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Impeduglia, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pomona, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Impeduglia works at
Locations
1
Rockland Thoracic Associates5A Medical Park Dr, Pomona, NY 10970 Directions (845) 362-0075Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Excelcare Medical Associates PA50 PASSAIC ST, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 646-0010
3
Rockland Center for Vascular Surgery873 Route 45 Ste 104, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 499-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr!
About Dr. Theresa Impeduglia, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1336189786
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Impeduglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Impeduglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Impeduglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Impeduglia has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Impeduglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Impeduglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Impeduglia.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Impeduglia can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling allows one to view a wide range of appointment times.