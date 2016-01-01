See All Pediatricians in Burien, WA
Dr. Theresa Hineline, MD

Pediatrics
2 (6)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theresa Hineline, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Hineline works at Adult and Pediatric Medicine of Burien, LLC in Burien, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burien
    14212 Ambaum Blvd SW Ste 106, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Theresa Hineline, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1336214451
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hineline has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hineline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hineline works at Adult and Pediatric Medicine of Burien, LLC in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hineline’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hineline. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hineline.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hineline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hineline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

