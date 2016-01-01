Dr. Theresa Hetzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hetzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Hetzler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Hetzler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Hetzler works at
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theresa Hetzler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hetzler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hetzler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hetzler speaks Spanish.
Dr. Hetzler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hetzler.
