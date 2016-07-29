Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theresa Henderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Theresa Henderson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Henderson works at
Locations
Theresa C Henderson, MD8631 W 3rd St Ste 815E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-3055
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been seeing Dr Henderson for 25 years. She's a practical - non nonsense Doctor that takes care of business and gets you on your way. She is almost always available for calls and knows her stuff.
About Dr. Theresa Henderson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1497878177
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Sepulveda Va/Olive View Mc
- Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.