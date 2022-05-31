Dr. Theresa Hadlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Hadlock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Hadlock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their residency with Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 243 Charles St Ste 900, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hadlock is a brilliant surgeon - and she's caring and compassionate, besides! I have facial paralysis/synkinesis as a result of acoustic neuroma surgery. It's been a very emotional journey and from the first time I met with her, Dr Hadlock has made me feel that I CAN get better. She's easy to talk to and she openly listens to my concerns. And, even after so many surgeries, she is genuinely excited for her patients when they see experience improvements.
About Dr. Theresa Hadlock, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French
- 1578554549
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- University of Chicago
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
