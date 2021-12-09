Dr. Theresa Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Graves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Graves, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Locations
University Surgical Associates Inc2 Dudley St Ste 470, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 553-8304
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Was diagnosed with breast cancer. Went to see Dr Graves. Never had a problem with anxiety until I heard I had breast cancer. Waiting in her office I felt I couldn’t breathe. After my visit with Dr Graves my anxiety was gone. I am a R. N. I knew I found the best surgeon. She took her time and explained every detail. Answered all my questions. Never felt rushed. I am 6 days post-op and doing great.
About Dr. Theresa Graves, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1124025663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graves has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graves speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
