Dr. Theresa Gourde, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Theresa Gourde, MD
Overview
Dr. Theresa Gourde, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gourde works at
Locations
Jordan Valley Internal Medicine3570 W 9000 S Ste 100, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 903-5620
Herriman Medical Clinic5746 W 13400 S # 200, Herriman, UT 84096 Directions (801) 987-7500
Jordan Commons9350 S 150, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 903-5666
Salt Lake Senior Center, Jordan Commons9350 S 150 E Ste 150, Sandy, UT 84070 Directions (801) 903-5666
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Value Care Health Systems
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gourde is listens, friendly and cares about her pt's.
About Dr. Theresa Gourde, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1487688685
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Med Center Seattle Wa
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Dr. Gourde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gourde accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gourde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gourde works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gourde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gourde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gourde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.