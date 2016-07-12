Overview

Dr. Theresa Gourde, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gourde works at JORDAN VALLEY INTERNAL MEDICINE in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Herriman, UT, Salt Lake City, UT and Sandy, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.