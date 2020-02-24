See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in University Place, WA
Dr. Theresa Froelich, DO

Gynecology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theresa Froelich, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in University Place, WA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Froelich works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Adenomyosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place
    7210 40th St W, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 564-0170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV Vaccine Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Surgery Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Feb 24, 2020
She has been my Doctor for many years now, and have been a life saver. I am so glad I have been in her care.
Megan Skorniakoff — Feb 24, 2020
About Dr. Theresa Froelich, DO

  • Gynecology
  • English
  • 1306882915
Education & Certifications

  • University of Arizona
  • Temple University Hospital
  • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Theresa Froelich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Froelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Froelich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Froelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Froelich works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. View the full address on Dr. Froelich’s profile.

Dr. Froelich has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Adenomyosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Froelich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Froelich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Froelich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Froelich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Froelich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

