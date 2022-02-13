Dr. Theresa Fiorito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiorito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Fiorito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Fiorito, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
Winthrop Pediatric Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 210, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We recently visited Dr fiorito’s office for my sons cyclic fevers. She was so patience and incredibly knowledgeable. We were not rushed at all. She took her time to get to know my son, his history, our medical history and clearly explain his diagnosis. Answered all my questions (even some I may have asked more than once out of nervousness). Her office staff was also helpful and kind. She has to be the best doctor I have ever seen.
About Dr. Theresa Fiorito, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1679851679
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiorito. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiorito.
