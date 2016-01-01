Overview

Dr. Theresa Dyar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.



Dr. Dyar works at Riverview ENT in Lancaster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.