Dr. Theresa Dugan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Theresa Dugan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Dugan works at Village at Newtown Medical Center, P.C. in Newtown, PA with other offices in Flourtown, PA, Abington, PA, Blue Bell, PA and Horsham, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newtown
    11 Friends Ln Ste 101, Newtown, PA 18940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Flourtown
    1811 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Price Medical Office Bldg
    1245 Highland Ave Ste G01, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Abington Primary Women's Healthcare Group
    721 Arbor Way Ste 106, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Abington Primary Women's Healthcare Group
    118 Welsh Rd, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 22, 2021
This is my second time I saw Dr. Dugan for my yearly exams since my gyn doctor retired two years ago. Both visits Dr. Dugan was friendly, kind, really listened to me, and answered all my questions. I never felt rushed, she was on time, and professional. The entire staff was great! I highly recommend Dr. Dugan and am glad she was recommended to me.
Joanne — Feb 22, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Theresa Dugan, MD
About Dr. Theresa Dugan, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427054725
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dugan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

