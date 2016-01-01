Dr. Djama accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theresa Djama, DPM
Overview
Dr. Theresa Djama, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, CT.
Locations
Park City Primary Care Center Inc.64 Black Rock Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06605 Directions (203) 278-3210
Optimus Health Care Inc.471 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06608 Directions (203) 696-3260
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theresa Djama, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1265828818
Frequently Asked Questions
