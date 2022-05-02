Overview

Dr. Theresa Dise, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Dise works at Napoleon Pediatrics in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.