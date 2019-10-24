Dr. Conologue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theresa Conologue, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Conologue, DO is a Dermatologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LECOM and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Conologue works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Theresa Conologue, MD1101 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 121, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 899-1600
-
2
Outer Banks Dermatology2405 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head, NC 27959 Directions (252) 441-7546Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Conologue! I was nervous going to see a dermatologist (I have lots of freckles. . ), and her office staff immediately made me feel more less nervous. . from the initial phone call to my very quick appointment! The office staff was helpful and very pleasant in person as was the nursing staff! I really liked Dr. Conologue, and I did not feel a bit rushed. . After the exam, we chatted for a couple of minutes about our kids. . and I had no previous knowledge of her at all! If/When I need to see a dermatologist, I will definitely return to her office. . and I'll certainly recommend her to everyone I know!
About Dr. Theresa Conologue, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053407452
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- LECOM
