See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Brockton, MA
Dr. Theresa Collier, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Theresa Collier, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Theresa Collier, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

Dr. Collier works at Alliance Imaging in Brockton, MA with other offices in Miami, FL and Medford, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Imaging
    110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 894-0400
  2. 2
    Endocrine Health and Wellness of South Florida
    12060 SW 129th Ct Ste 205, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 592-2744
  3. 3
    Signature Medical Group - Outpatient Specialty Services Thoracic Surgery
    25 Libby St, Brockton, MA 02302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 894-0400
  4. 4
    Melrosewakefield Healthcare Inc.
    170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 979-6350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Collier?

    Mar 08, 2016
    I went to this practice because my insurance company indicated they were an approved provider and received care by Dr. Collier. First of all, I have had eczema since I was a week old and I was 20 yrs old at the time I saw her last year, the combination of OTC medication, and lotions she recommended took care of my eczema and in a few weeks the skin on my arms was almost clear! I also have had a hormonal problem since I was 10, she recommended treatment and I feel excellent now.
    R. Hernandez in Ft Lauderdale, FL — Mar 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theresa Collier, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Theresa Collier, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Collier to family and friends

    Dr. Collier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Collier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Theresa Collier, DO.

    About Dr. Theresa Collier, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205123742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Collier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Theresa Collier, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.