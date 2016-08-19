Overview

Dr. Theresa Clayton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Clayton works at Vancouver Eye Care in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.