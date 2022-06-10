Overview

Dr. Theresa Christie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Christie works at Lawrence A Robillard MD PC in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.