Dr. Christie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theresa Christie, MD
Dr. Theresa Christie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Lawrence A Robillard MD PC1115 Garredd Blvd, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 922-4620
- 2 2258 Wrightsboro Rd Ste 150, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 738-2605
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Christie is one of the best providers in the area. Very thorough on the exam and takes the time with you in the exam room. Very pleased with my visit and the staff are extremely friendly as well.
About Dr. Theresa Christie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Christie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christie works at
Dr. Christie has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Christie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.