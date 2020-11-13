Dr. Theresa Brown, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Brown, DPM
Dr. Theresa Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Montgomery, AL.
Essie M. B. Smith Foot Clinic348 Saint Lukes Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 271-3333
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Great attention to safety, is respectful of appointment time, and is very good at her job. Have been a patient for more than 15 years.
- Podiatry
- English, French
- 1750409231
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown speaks French.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
