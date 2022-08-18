Overview

Dr. Theresa Bell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Bell works at Galloway Mental Health in Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.