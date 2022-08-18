Dr. Theresa Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Bell, MD
Dr. Theresa Bell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Shore Therapy310 Chris Gaupp Dr Ste 105, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 652-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bell is insightful, engaged and respectful. She makes me a partner in my care and listens. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Theresa Bell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1013002369
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
