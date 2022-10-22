Dr. Andersonning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theresa Andersonning, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Andersonning, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Howell, MI.
Locations
Howell Family Medicine1225 S Latson Rd Ste 260, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (810) 227-2767
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love, Dr. Andersonning! She’s very attentive, she listens very closely and is always ready to help. She doesn’t make you feel stupid or ignored. I’ve had some conditions that I’ve talk to other doctors about and never had accurate care. Dr. Andersonning helped me with these conditions or got me where I needed to go to get help. I appreciate her and I think she would be a great doctor for anybody. Even when she is very busy, she accommodates you if you need an appointment, she’s easy to contact through the portal and as I mentioned before very attentive I love how she explains everything to me explains it in a way that I understand without being condescending. She is justan all-around good person.
About Dr. Theresa Andersonning, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1114239670
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andersonning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersonning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersonning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.