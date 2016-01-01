See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Theophilus Sai, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theophilus Sai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.

Dr. Sai works at BELMONT MEDICAL FACILITY, INC. in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William W Andrews MD
    3105 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 626-0066
  2. 2
    3218 W Horatio St, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 600-9981

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Theophilus Sai, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407874357
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center
    • Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center
    • Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center
    • Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theophilus Sai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sai works at BELMONT MEDICAL FACILITY, INC. in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sai’s profile.

    Dr. Sai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.