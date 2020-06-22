Dr. Theophilus Arthur-Mensah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur-Mensah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theophilus Arthur-Mensah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theophilus Arthur-Mensah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.
Dr. Arthur-Mensah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
T Arthur-mensah M D Inc.5343 Meadow Lane Ct Ste B, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arthur-Mensah?
Dr.Mensah understood my PTSD and my ADHD. He was compassionate and professional.
About Dr. Theophilus Arthur-Mensah, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1891769394
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arthur-Mensah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur-Mensah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur-Mensah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arthur-Mensah works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur-Mensah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur-Mensah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arthur-Mensah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arthur-Mensah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.