Dr. Theofano Orfanelli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Orfanelli works at Stony Brook Medicine in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.