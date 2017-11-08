Overview

Dr. Theofanis Tsiamtsiouris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Tsiamtsiouris works at ST FRANCIS HOSPITAL in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.