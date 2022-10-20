Dr. Mengesha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodros Mengesha, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodros Mengesha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Alabama Center for Infectious Disease201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 540, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-0407
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-2695MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Madison Hospital8375 Highway 72 W, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 265-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen many Neurologist but Dr Mengesha is the first one that has listened to me and treated me with respect and dignity. The nurses and office staff are wonderful
About Dr. Theodros Mengesha, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1184771909
Education & Certifications
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Neurology
