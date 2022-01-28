Overview

Dr. Theodossis Zacharis, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Patras, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Zacharis works at PCCC Of Volusia in New Smyrna Beach, FL with other offices in Deland, FL, Daytona Beach, FL and Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.