Dr. Theodoros Voloyiannis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodoros Voloyiannis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Medical School and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology - Webster501 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 238-5315Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists - Webster400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 205, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3931Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Voloyiannis and his staff was was friendly and timely. After my initial consultation with Dr. Voloyiannis, my surgery was promptly scheduled and performed at HCA Clear Lake. It was successful and I was back home in just a couple of days.
About Dr. Theodoros Voloyiannis, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1891911228
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas|University of Texas Health Science Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine|DeBakey Department of Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine|Methodist Hospital,The
- Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
