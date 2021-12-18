Dr. Theodoros Laddis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laddis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodoros Laddis, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodoros Laddis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Laddis works at
Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Cardiology254 Church St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 886-5080
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Cardiology at Malta6 Medical Park Dr, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 886-5080
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Laddis is the best. He has good bedside manner, answers your and your family’s questions, explains your heart condition and explains Any Cardiac procedures or tests . I have never waited more than 15 minutes to be seen. His staff is friendly, courteous and professional
About Dr. Theodoros Laddis, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1770551715
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laddis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laddis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laddis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laddis has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laddis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Laddis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laddis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laddis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laddis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.