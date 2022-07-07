Dr. Theodore Wolfson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Wolfson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theodore Wolfson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Danbury Orthopedic Associates2 Riverview Dr, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-1500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoConnecticut900 Main St S Ste 3, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 797-1500Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pm
- Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I'm a 66 year old women who recently had a compound fracture of my humerus bone. Dr. Wolfson put a plate and 15 screws in my arm along with fixing my rotator cuff. He is an amazing surgeon. My arm is in fantastic shape now; pain free with great mobility .
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush University Medical Center
- New York University Langone Orthopedic Hospital (Hospital for Joint Diseases)
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Princeton University
Dr. Wolfson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.