Dr. Theodore Werblin, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Werblin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.
Dr. Werblin works at
Locations
Theodore P Werblin MD PC1051 Stafford Dr, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 487-6123
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very nice staff and doctor !!busy but very good office
About Dr. Theodore Werblin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1356346662
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Dr. Werblin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werblin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werblin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werblin works at
Dr. Werblin has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werblin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Werblin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werblin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werblin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werblin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.