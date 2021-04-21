Overview

Dr. Theodore Werblin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.



Dr. Werblin works at WERBLIN CENTER-REFRACTIVE EYE in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.