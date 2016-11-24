Overview

Dr. Theodore Waller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Waller works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Third Degree Heart Block and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.