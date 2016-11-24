Dr. Theodore Waller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Waller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Waller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Locations
The Christ Hospital Physicians11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 1300, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 792-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. Very detailed, understandable explanations of symptoms and probably causes.
About Dr. Theodore Waller, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1386609881
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Jewish Hosp of Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
