Dr. Theodore Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Wagner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bluffton, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Wagner works at
Locations
Northeast Indiana Urology - Bluffton Office303 S Main St, Bluffton, IN 46714 Directions (260) 436-6667
Parkview Warsaw1355 MARINERS DR, Warsaw, IN 46582 Directions (260) 425-5400
Northeast Indiana Urology PC10307 DuPont Circle Dr W Ste B, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-6667
Northeast Indiana Urology PC1000 Provident Dr # D, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 436-6667
Northeast Indiana Urology PC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-6667
Northeast Indiana Urology7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 301, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-6667
- 7 2512 Dupont Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Encore
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant experience with the Male snip snip! Made it as comfortable as could be. Recommending to the man friends
About Dr. Theodore Wagner, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.