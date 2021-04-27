Dr. Theodore Tyberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Tyberg, MD
Dr. Theodore Tyberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Jerry Nagler MD407 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 850-6577
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Always provides concise explanations of health conditions and knows and recommends specialists when required. Been a patient for over 20 years and have appreciated his expertise in the handling of my health care and his usual prompt response to any questions I may have concerning my condition.
- Yale
- New York Hospital
- Rush Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Tyberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyberg.
