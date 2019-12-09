Overview

Dr. Theodor Trusevich Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Trusevich Jr works at Lone Star Heart and Vascular Clinic in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.