Dr. Theodore Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Theodore D. Tran. M.d. Inc.1739 W Romneya Dr, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 502-9393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
I've been seeing Dr Tran for several years now. I had an eye infection and my optometrist found an eye doctor willing to see me at the last minute on Friday evening. My normal ophthalmologist would see me. Dr Tran was fantastic, saw my eye infection and prescribed meds late Friday evening. Been seeing him since. A caring and easy going doc who takes the time to explain things to you.
About Dr. Theodore Tran, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian and Vietnamese
- 1710072442
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran speaks Italian and Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.