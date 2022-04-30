Overview

Dr. Theodore Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tran works at THEODORE TRAN MD PC in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.