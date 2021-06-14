Dr. Theodore Toth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Toth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Toth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Toth works at
Locations
Inova General Internal Medicine Group - Ballston3833 Fairfax Dr Ste 200, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 525-8863
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Toth is excellent; he was attentive to details while taking notes and checking my previous medical reports. He was very clear about my diagnosis, asked me questions related to my symptoms, updated all the prescription lists, and explained the course of action to solve my problem. In addition, he was very kind and compassionate, allowing me to feel comfortable and calm. I definitely recommend him to my friends, family members, and anyone else who needs medical care.
About Dr. Theodore Toth, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas For The Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine
