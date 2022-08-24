Overview

Dr. Theodore Tomaszewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Tomaszewski works at Professional Orthopaedics Associates, Ltd. in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.