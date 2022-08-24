Dr. Theodore Tomaszewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Tomaszewski, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Tomaszewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Locations
Professional Orthopaedics Associates, Ltd.3 W Olive St, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 961-3823
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was very good, I'm very pleased with the outcome
About Dr. Theodore Tomaszewski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225014277
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomaszewski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomaszewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomaszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomaszewski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomaszewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaszewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomaszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomaszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.