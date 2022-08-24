See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scranton, PA
Dr. Theodore Tomaszewski, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Theodore Tomaszewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.

Dr. Tomaszewski works at Professional Orthopaedics Associates, Ltd. in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Professional Orthopaedics Associates, Ltd.
    3 W Olive St, Scranton, PA 18508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 961-3823

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Drainage

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2022
    My experience was very good, I'm very pleased with the outcome
    Karen Baier — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Theodore Tomaszewski, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225014277
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Tomaszewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomaszewski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomaszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomaszewski works at Professional Orthopaedics Associates, Ltd. in Scranton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tomaszewski’s profile.

    Dr. Tomaszewski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomaszewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaszewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomaszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomaszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

