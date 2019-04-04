Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2801 W Charleston Blvd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 385-1818
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful Dr. very knowledgable and friendly.He takes his time when he sees you and answered all of my questions. I would recommend him anytime.
About Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD
- Family Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801806534
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Thorp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thorp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorp speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorp.
