Dr. Theodore Takata, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Takata, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Tex SW
Dr. Takata works at
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists1300 W Terrell Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 252-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have already recommended Dr Takata numerous times.
About Dr. Theodore Takata, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1801884382
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- Univ Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Takata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takata has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Takata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takata.
