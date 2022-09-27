Overview

Dr. Theodore Sy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Sy works at Irvine Barranca in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.