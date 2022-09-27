See All Gastroenterologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Theodore Sy, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theodore Sy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Sy works at Irvine Barranca in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group Laguna Hills
    26538 Moulton Pkwy Ste 38E, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Theodore Sy, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003865627
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Sy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

