Dr. Theodore Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Sullivan, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgical Care Specialists, Inc1245 Highland Ave Ste 600, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
Dr. Sullivan performed a very intricate surgery on me. I am a very unique case with the way my body is set up. I had a blood clot that turned into a calcium deposit. This calcium deposit blocked my blood flow from healing my lower leg wound. Dr. Sullivan did an amazing job with the surgery and I'm finally in the healing process. He's a very nice and intelligent doctor. I would recommend to everyone that any kind of vascular issues. He's AMAZING!!
About Dr. Theodore Sullivan, MD
- Wound & Burn Care
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1144216938
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan speaks French and German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.