Overview

Dr. Theodore Suchy, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Suchy works at The Center for Sports Orthopaedics, PC in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.