Dr. Theodore Strange, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Strange works at Child & Teen Success Center, Mountainside, NJ in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Dyslipidemia and Cardiovascular Disease Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.