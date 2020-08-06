See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Theodore Strange, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3 (10)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Dr. Theodore Strange, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Strange works at Child & Teen Success Center, Mountainside, NJ in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Dyslipidemia and Cardiovascular Disease Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Gerald Dimaso Mdpc
    68 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Staten Island University Hospital

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination
Dyslipidemia
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Diabetes Type 2
Hypertension
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Postnasal Drip
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Anaphylaxis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hydrocele
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Cyst
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Compression
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Took time to explain so I could make informed decisions
    Samuel dog — Aug 06, 2020
    About Dr. Theodore Strange, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710972021
    • Staten Island University Hospital - South
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Dr. Strange has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strange works at Child & Teen Success Center, Mountainside, NJ in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Strange’s profile.

    Dr. Strange has seen patients for Wellness Examination, Dyslipidemia and Cardiovascular Disease Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strange on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Strange. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strange.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

