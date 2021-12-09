Dr. Theodore Stathos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stathos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Stathos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Stathos, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO.
Dr. Stathos works at
Locations
-
1
Lone Tree10465 Park Meadows Dr Ste 201, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6023
-
2
Associates of Otolaryngology2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 764-5982Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Gastroenterology - Denver1601 E 19th Ave Ste 4500, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0616
-
4
Lone Tree9224 Teddy Ln Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0615
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stathos has been caring for our son's extremely complicated Ulcerative Colitis for five years. We could not ask for a more compassionate, knowledgeable, thoughtful, supportive, caring physician and human being in our son's and our family's lives. Dr. Stathos is truly on the medical journey with each patient and with our son. Dr. Stathos is an exceptional physician (in one of the most complicated medical areas of pediatric gastroenterology), scientist (leaving no stone unturned), teacher (to his patients), and mentor (to his staff and medical students blessed to shadow him). He takes the time to thoroughly examine, know, and explain everything to each patient. We could not ask for a better physician for our son and are incredibly grateful to Dr. Stathos - an A+++ in every way!!!
About Dr. Theodore Stathos, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1144265315
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stathos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stathos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stathos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stathos works at
Dr. Stathos speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stathos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stathos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stathos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stathos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.