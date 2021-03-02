Dr. Theodore Staahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Staahl, MD
Dr. Theodore Staahl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Center For Cosmetic Surgery: Theodore Staahl, MD1329 Spanos Ct Ste A1, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 660-4989Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
very impressed and felt comfortable
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Staahl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Staahl using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Staahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staahl speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Staahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.