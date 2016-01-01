Dr. Theodore Southgate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Southgate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Southgate, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Southgate, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 891-5006
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theodore Southgate, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
