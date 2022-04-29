Dr. Theodore Shepard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Shepard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theodore Shepard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Middle Tennessee Urology Specialists Pllc1747 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 210, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lab Plus LLC1700 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Have been seeing Dr Shepard for 10 - 15 years. He is a great doctor and nice person, very hard-working.
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1699756551
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Shepard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepard works at
Dr. Shepard has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepard.
