Dr. Theodore Shepard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Shepard works at Middle Tennessee Urology Specialists in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.