Dr. Seger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Seger, MD
Dr. Theodore Seger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis, IN and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Seger works at
Franciscan Physician Network610 E Southport Rd Ste 205, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 781-7370
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I have had Dr Segar as my primary physician the last couple years and he is very professional and easy to talk to. Very laid back and straight forward, highly recommend happy he is my doctor.
About Dr. Theodore Seger, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1598146565
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph Family Medicine Residency Mishawaka, IN
- Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis, IN
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Seger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seger works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Seger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.