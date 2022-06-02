See All Dermatologists in Arlington, VA
Dr. Theodore Sebastien, MD

Dermatology
4 (145)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Theodore Sebastien, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Sebastien works at Dermatology Specialists of Virginia PC in Arlington, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Telogen Effluvium and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Dermatology Specialists of Virginia PC
    1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 105, Arlington, VA 22205 (703) 977-4971
    Dermatology Specialists of Virginia PC
    1800 Town Center Dr Ste 415, Reston, VA 20190 (703) 829-7973

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Reston Hospital Center
  Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium
Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Herpes Simplex Infection
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Facial Skin Cancer
Foot Conditions
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
Rash
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Allergy
Skin Infections
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 02, 2022
    He seems to be always in a hurry. I usually have a PA and they are much more thorough when doing the body check-up. Luckily I have not experienced any serious issues and perhaps Dr Sebastien has an excellent reputation in that situation.
    Patient for over 30 years — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Theodore Sebastien, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Theodore Sebastien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sebastien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sebastien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sebastien has seen patients for Hair Loss, Telogen Effluvium and Dermatitis, and more.

    145 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebastien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebastien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

