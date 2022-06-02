Dr. Theodore Sebastien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Sebastien, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University - Montreal|McGill University - Montreal|McGill University / Faculty of Medicine|McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Dermatology Specialists of Virginia PC1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 105, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 977-4971
Dermatology Specialists of Virginia PC1800 Town Center Dr Ste 415, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 829-7973
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He seems to be always in a hurry. I usually have a PA and they are much more thorough when doing the body check-up. Luckily I have not experienced any serious issues and perhaps Dr Sebastien has an excellent reputation in that situation.
About Dr. Theodore Sebastien, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center|Vanderbilt University Med Center|Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Mich/Mich Med Center|University Mich/Mich Med Center|University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers|University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- University of Western Ontario|University of Western Ontario|University Western Ontario|University Western Ontario
- McGill University - Montreal|McGill University - Montreal|McGill University / Faculty of Medicine|McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
