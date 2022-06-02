Overview

Dr. Theodore Sebastien, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University - Montreal|McGill University - Montreal|McGill University / Faculty of Medicine|McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Sebastien works at Dermatology Specialists of Virginia PC in Arlington, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Telogen Effluvium and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.