Overview

Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.