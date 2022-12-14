Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
During my recent visit, Dr, Schwartz was thoughtful and concerned about my health and provided, me with excellent medical and physical care. I am grateful for his medical care whenever I see him. My last visit was to review the results of an MRI, I appreciate him and his honesty. After the first operation the cyst in my brain sealed up. As a result of this, Dr. Schwartz put in a draining tube. The MRI revealed the cyst only slightly increased in size leading to an improvement in my walking and balance. He provided me with a referral for physical therapy for balance and posture problems, I had a wonderful experience when coming in to doctor’s care. The staff is incredibly friendly and professional.
About Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1811916455
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Med Center
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
- Columbia Presby Med Center|New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks French.
230 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
